Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Expelled Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Joins Eknath Shinde Led Shiv Sena

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam officially joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Friday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. Nirupam's move comes nearly a month after his expulsion from the Congress party due to "anti-party" activities.

Accompanied by his wife and daughter, Nirupam was welcomed into the Shiv Sena by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This development follows Nirupam's meeting with Shinde earlier this week, during which he expressed his intention to campaign for all Shiv Sena candidates.

#WATCH | Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam along with his wife and daughter join Shiv Sena, in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/lLtKFcelti — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

Despite indicating his desire to contest the elections, Nirupam clarified that he would not be participating as a candidate. His expulsion from the Congress came after allegations of indiscipline and making anti-party statements, particularly targeting Congress ally Shiv Sena and its leader Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections, comprising seven phases, have completed voting for the first two phases. Phase 3 is scheduled for May 7, followed by subsequent phases leading up to June 1. In Maharashtra, polling spans five phases from April 19 to May 20, with voting in Mumbai's six parliamentary seats set for May 20.