Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP Seals Alliance with Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena have formed an alliance in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The TDP announced that the three parties have decided to work together for the Lok Sabha elections and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and the modalities are being worked out.

On Thursday, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had held deliberations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda for the "purpose of alliance". The TDP was part of the BJP-led NDA but exited in 2018 when Naidu was the state's Chief Minister.