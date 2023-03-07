Lokayukta trap case: Accused BJP MLA surfaces after getting bail, given hero's welcome

Davanagere, (Karnataka) March 7 The prime accused in the Lokayukta trap case, BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, surfaced on Tuesday after obtaining interim anticipatory bail in his Channagiri constituency and was given a hero's welcome by his supporters.

The MLA who was in hiding for the last six days, surfaced in his native Madal and visited his house after the court gave him relief. His followers burst crackers and celebrated the occasion. Later, he went to Channeshapura village in Channagiri taluk and was welcomed in a grand procession by a large number of supporters.

Virupakshappa waved at his supporters from his open vehicle throughout the procession. Later, he went to Chennakeshava temple and sought blessings after offering special worship. His supporters with BJP flags thronged both sides of the road, showered flowers and cheered him.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Madal Virupakshappa in connection with a bribe for tender scam in which he is named as the prime accused.

The single bench division court headed by Justice K. Natarajan after granting the bail, directed the accused MLA to appear before the investigating officer within 48 hours of the order.

The MLA was absconding and the Lokayukta special teams had launched a hunt for him. His son Prashath Madal was caught red-handed while receiving a Rs 40 lakh bribe towards allotment of procurement of raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a public sector unit.

