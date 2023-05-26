"Long-term demand being fulfilled," Chirag Paswan extends support to PM Modi on new Parliament building's inauguration

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan on Friday extended his support for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, and said that a long term demand for a new parliament is being fulfilled.

While speaking to ANI, Chirag Paswan said," Our Party LJP (Ram Vilas) is supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the new Parliament building on May 28. It is a fact that they were demanding new parliament for a long time as the number of MPs has increased and today the same opposition parties are opposing it."

"People should look at the bright side as this is a decades-old demand which is being fulfilled where India is going to get a new parliament and I do not understand why the opposition parties protesting like this," he added.

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to strengthen the democracy in our country.

"We should move towards positive politics and not towards negative politics. See how the steps are being taken to strengthen the democracy. If you talk about Pakistan, there is a demand to invoke Article 245 of their constitution so that the army comes on the street. Here PM Modi is working on how to strengthen democracy in our country," he said.

He also mentioned that people should look at the positive aspects of this event.

"Just for the sake of protesting by putting negativity, they are protesting. Who will inaugurate is not a question, look at the positive aspects of this event. On behalf of LJP (Ram Vilas), I congratulate the Prime Minister on the inauguration of this new Parliament building," he said.

Various opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building and stated that it "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

In a joint statement released by 19 parties on May 24, the like-minded opposition parties said that Prime Minister's decision to inaugurate the building by himself is "a direct assault on our democracy, which demands a commensurate response."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor