LPG costliest in Bihar even after price cut, state battles surging prices

Patna, Sep 3 While the Centre has reduced the price of a LPG cylinder by Rs 200, the rate in Bihar is higher than any other state, while commodities are also very costly.

In the last 20 days, the price of every essential item has spiked by up to 30% and the middle class, lower middle class and labourers are at the receiving end.

When it comes to Arhar pulse (Pigeon Pea), Its price was floating in a band of Rs 120 to Rs 130 per kg some 20 days ago. Now, it has reached Rs 160 per kg. Gram pulse costs Rs 60 to Rs 65 per kg but now it is available in the market for around Rs 80. Moong pulse was also available at Rs 90 and now it has reached Rs 100 per kg in the retail market in Patna. Urad pulse was available at Rs 120 and now it has reached Rs 130 per kg.

Sonam rice which was available at Rs 38 per kg has now reached Rs 45 to Rs 48 per kg. Ladli rice was available at Rs 42 and now it has touched Rs 50 per kg. Shristi rice was Rs 55 per kg and is now available at Rs 62 per kg. Basmati rice was available at Rs 70 per kg some 20 days ago and now it has reached Rs 80 per kg.

Chura is considered the food of the poor people. It was available at Rs 30 per kg around 20 days ago. Now it has reached Rs 45. Flour was available at Rs 26 per kg and now it has reached Rs 35 per kg. Mustard oil was Rs 170, 20 days ago and is now Rs 190 per litre. Refined oils prices' have increased by 10 to 12 %.

“We have a limited source of earning as my husband's salary is just Rs 24,000. I have to pay rent for the house and school fees for two children. Above all, the prices of commodities have sharply increased. I don’t know why they are increasing prices at regular intervals. It has badly hit our domestic budget. We are avoiding expensive items like Arhar Dal and using gram and Masoor pulse. There is no relief for consumers in Bihar,” said Rakhi Sinha, a resident of RK Puram Danapur Patna.

“The prices are increasing gradually. Every time, new stocks come into our shops, they have higher prices. As a result we have to sell the products at higher prices but our sales are down. The customers have reduced the quantities of products,” said Rajan Agrawal, a retail shop owner in Daldali market in Patna.

“It is a sudden spike in commodities. We are also badly hit due to the purchasing power of consumers declining. They are purchasing small quantities of food items which has led to a decline in our sales,” said another retailer Shashi Singh of Danapur.

The Central government has reduced the price of LPG cylinders in the country by Rs 200 but Bihar has a higher price for it.

The price of a LPG cylinder in Patna was Rs 1250 before subsidy. Now, after the subsidy it is Rs 1050. Compared to other states like Uttar Pradesh, previously Rs 1140 a cylinder and now Rs 940, Rajasthan Rs 1106 and now Rs 906, Jharkhand Rs 1160 and now Rs 960, Gujarat Rs 1110 and now Rs 910, Delhi Rs 1103 and now Rs 903.

The prices of petrol and diesel are also higher compared to other states. In Patna, the price of petrol is Rs 108 per liter while diesel is Rs 98. The CNG price is Rs 87 per kg.

“The state and Central governments are not finding solutions but there is a hint of hoarding by big stockists. It's up to the law enforcement agencies to crack this nexus of hoarders. The middle and lower class people are badly affected by it. Bihar is far away from the sea. It is a consumer state and as the transportation cost is high, the prices of every essential item are also higher than other states,” Singh said.

