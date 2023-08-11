LS adjourned till 12 pm amid Congress protests over Adhir Chowdhury’s suspension

New Delhi, Aug 11 Lok Sabha on Friday was adjourned till 12 pm after Congress members vociferously protested against their leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s suspension.

The House was adjourned within a minute of being convened, as Congress members protested against Chowdhury’s suspension.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue in the House, saying that Chowdhury had always cooperated with the Speaker.

Gogoi sought permission to speak along with other Congress members, however, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 pm.

Chowdhury was on Thursday suspended from Lok Sabha after Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi complained of his conduct, after he had made certain objectionable remarks about Prime Minister, while speaking on the no-confidence motion.

