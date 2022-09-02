LS Speaker Om Birla unveils freedom fighter's bust in Mexico

Mexico City/ New Delhi, Sep 2 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to Mexico, unveiled a bust of freedom fighter Pandurang Khankhoje near Mexico City, an official statement said.

In his address at the event at Chapingo University - the oldest agricultural university in Latin America, he said that Khankhoje was an outstanding Indian revolutionary, scholar, agricultural scientist, who was among the founding fathers of Ghadar Party.

Mexican Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Victor Villalobos and university's Rector Jose Ramirez briefed Birla about functioning of the university. They also discussed expanding trade in agricultural and food processing sectors and levering innovations in these sectors in the two countries.

Birla also called on President of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creel, and discussed several matters of mutual importance. He observed that India and Mexico had historically close relations and Mexico was the first country to recognize India as an independent country in 1947.

He noted that the relations between the two countries, in terms of trade, economy and culture, have grown from strength to strength ever since. Both the countries are also sharing best practices for strengthening parliamentary democracy in the world, he added.

