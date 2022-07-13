LS Speaker to meet presiding officers of state legislatures

New Delhi, July 13 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is scheduled to meet the presiding officers of the state legislatures on July 15 to hold discussion on anti-defection law, disruption in legislatures, people's participation in legislative process and uniformity of rules and procedures.

After the meeting, the Lok Sabha Speaker will chair another meeting of the Indian delegation which will attend the upcoming 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference at Halifax, Canada from August 20 to 26.

The Speaker will lead the Indian Parliamentary delegation to the conference.

The conference is slated to discuss wide ranging areas from the role of Parliaments in achieving sustainable development, use of innovative technology, issues related to women, youth and climate change, etc.

The Parliament of India and all State Legislatures are members of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and are expected to attend the Conference at Halifax.

