Madanpur Khadar tense as bulldozers roll; AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained

New Delhi, May 12 Tension prevailed in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area on Thursday as the police resorted to mild lathicharge after they were pelted with stones during the ongoing demolition drive.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who reached the spot to extend his support to the people, was detained by the police. The situation turned volatile soon after he was detained despite the people resisting it and resorting to stone pelting. The police had to use force to disperse the crowd.

While speaking to the media, Khan accused the civic agency of demolishing the houses of the poor. He said if his arrest can save people's houses, he is willing to go to jail. "You said you will remove encroachments. I am with you in this. But you are demolishing the houses of the poor. There is not a single encroachment in this area," he said.

As per latest reports, the police have cordoned off the entire area, while some stone pelters were also detained.

