Madras HC gives consent for AIADMK general council meet

Chennai, July 11 The Madras High court on Monday gave the go ahead for the crucial general council meeting of the AIADMK.

The single bench of Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy while delivering the verdict said the court was giving the go ahead for the meeting as a majority of the party members wanted it.

He also said that the court cannot get involved in the internal squabbles of a political party.

The verdict of the Madras High Court will virtually make way for the party reverting to its old organisational structure of a single leader with Edappadi K. Palaniswami becoming the party general secretary.

Electing a general secretary would lead to nullifying the coordinator and co-coordinator posts held respectively by O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The 16 point agenda for the meeting has already been conveyed to the general council members of the party and these points will in all likelihood be moved as resolutions in the meeting.

OPS will be mostly removed as the party treasurer citing charges that he "failed" to execute his duties as the party treasurer.

Meanwhile, the supporters of the two groups of the party clashed with each other in front of the party headquarters and police had to use force to disperse the crowd.

