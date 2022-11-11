Maha: BJP calls Sharad Pawar 'bhondu baba' who practices 'black magic'

By IANS | Published: November 11, 2022 03:30 PM 2022-11-11T15:30:04+5:30 2022-11-11T15:45:29+5:30

Satara, Nov 11 Political discourse plummeted to a new depth with the Bharatiya Janata Party Disclaimer: This post ...

Maha: BJP calls Sharad Pawar 'bhondu baba' who practices 'black magic' | Maha: BJP calls Sharad Pawar 'bhondu baba' who practices 'black magic'

Maha: BJP calls Sharad Pawar 'bhondu baba' who practices 'black magic'

Next

Satara, Nov 11 Political discourse plummeted to a new depth with the Bharatiya Janata Party

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Bharatiya Janata Party Janata Bjp members of parliament National bjp Party office Uma prasad mukherjee Bharatiya janata party state Bharatiya janata party national president jp nadda Bharatiya janata party national Nationalist congress party state