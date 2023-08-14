Maha Congress briefs Rahul Gandhi on Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar rendezvous

Mumbai, Aug 14 Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has briefed senior leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on the weekend meeting between Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar with NCP breakaway faction’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, here on Monday.

The Pawar uncle-nephew rendezvous duo has ignited a political row among the MVA allies with both Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) taking umbrage at the developments which creates confusion in the peoples’ minds.

Patole told mediapersons that this morning, he had given Gandhi an update on the closed-door meet of the Pawars in Pune over the weekend.

“Such private meetings lead to doubts in public minds… If they are relatives they can visit each other’s homes, why conduct a secret meeting,” demanded Patole.

He said that matter was discussed even with Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress high command as well as Gandhi, coming barely a fortnight ahead of the National Opposition I.N.D.I.A. conclave here on Aug. 31-Sep. 01.

“We are closely watching the political developments in the state and the matter will be discussed at the INDIA conference later,” said a grim Patole.

Earlier, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had also reacted sharply to the Pawars meeting saying it sends confusing signals among the rank-and-file who are fighting it out ideologically at the lower levels, and could have repercussions on the MVA.

However, Sharad Pawar patiently said that he had no intentions of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party as was being speculated in some sections of the media and the MVA was strongly united.

Trying to soothe ruffled feathers among the allies, the 83-year-old Maratha also made it clear that as the father-figure of the Pawar clan, he had met his nephew Ajit Pawar and felt there was nothing wrong with this.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor