Maha Minister objects to Karnataka CM's remark on border row

Expressing strong objection to the statement made by the Chief Minister of Karnataka on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Maharashtra cabinet Minister Shambhu Raje Desai said in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday that such provocative statements can further worsen the situation.

During talks with Home Minister Amit Shah at the Centre, both parties will have to adopt a harmonious role, asserted Shambhu Raj Desai.

"But Maharashtra will not remain silent on the statement made by the Chief Minister of Karnataka. We can also answer in the same language, but we want to solve this issue within our limits. If Karnataka insists, we can answer in the same language," he said firmly during the winter session.

Shambhu Raje Desai is one of the Ministers appointed by the state government to coordinate the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue.

He added, "During summer, on the request of the Chief Minister of Karnataka, we provide water from the Koyna and Krishna rivers of Maharashtra to its drought-prone areas. But with this attitude of Karnataka, we will have to rethink about water supply in future. Karnataka should not forget that we help them on many issues."

Reacting to Shambhuraj Desai's warning, former Congress Minister Yashomati Thakur said to ANI, "This government is bogus and so are their statements and warning. There is something cooking in BJP as the same party rules both states. Still the issues are not yet resolved."

Meanwhile opposition parties in the house wanted to discuss border issues. As the matter is sub-judice, the speaker didn't allow discussion on it.

( With inputs from ANI )

