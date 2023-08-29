Maha ruling alliance to hold two-day conclave from Thursday

Mumbai, Aug 29 The ruling alliance of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party (AP) and other allies will hold a two-day convention here on August 31-September 1, party officials said here on Tuesday.

BJP Spokesperson Prasad Lad said that the meeting will be held at the NSCI complex in Worli to carry out a review of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to the 48 seats in the state which will be contested by the alliance partners jointly.

Interestingly, the ruling allies' poll meet will coincide with the upcoming National Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc's meeting scheduled here for two days.

The state meet will include a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence on August 31 for all the elected leaders who will be present at the conclave.

On Friday, there will be a series of regional review meetings at the NSCI Dome which will be addressed by Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, besides other senior leaders of the three parties and other allies and elected representatives from across the state.

The meetings will carry out a comprehensive analysis of the 48 parliamentary seats in Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada, western and northern Maharashtra, the prospects of the three parties, the respective strengths and weaknesses of the allies vis-a-vis the Opposition parties, etc.

However, contrary to speculation in some quarters, alliance party sources rule out the possibility of any poll candidates being finalised at the two-day review meeting.

