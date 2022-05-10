Maha: Travelling bus to impart jobs, entrepreneurship skills to 4K

Mumbai, May 10 In a unique initiative, a travelling bus will impart skills for jobs, innovations and entrepreneurship to 4,000 youths in 36 districts of the state in the next 40 days, officials said here on Tuesday.

Skill Development Minister Rajesh Tope flagged off the Rajyavyapi Udyamita Yatra bus for the venture, taken up in collaboration with a NGO YouthAid Foundation, from the Vidhan Bhavan.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the livelihoods of many urban, rural and tribal poor populations. It is our commitment to help them by creating opportunities to re-start and revive business activities," said Tope.

He said that over the next 40 days, the bus will undertake the 4,000-km long yatra throughout the state to ensure a state-wide outreach to people who are in dire need of appropriate livelihood options.

YouthAid Foundation founder Mathew Mattam said that its trainers will meet and train 4,000 entrepreneurs through the entire route, connect with over 40,000 people and impart skills in different sectors.

"They shall be trained to start micro-businesses, encourage people who have ideas but don't know how to go about implementing their business innovations, create an entrepreneurial mindset and create awareness in schools and college," said Mattam.

"The objective is to encourage and develop local entrepreneurs, businesses and markets and mentor the youngsters to become ajob creators' instead of merely being 'job-seekers', with a target to create 10-lakh entrepreneurs by 2030 and contribute to inclusive socio-economic growth," said Mattam.

The Yatra will comprise a three-day entrepreneurship training program in all districts for which YouthAid Foundation will provide details on legal compliances, government schemes, link them with the entrepreneurs after they complete training and marketing help to start at least 4,000 micro-enterprises by December 2022.

Post-Yatra, the trained pool of entrepreneurs will get support from YouthAid Foundation and the state government to help create self-employment opportunities at the local, village levels and reduce migration to urban centres, said Tope.

The Yatra also will contribute towards the United Nations' Sustainable Development Growth and the Union government's goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

