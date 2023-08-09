Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 9 In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers.

An official order signed by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma says Kumar Rahul, Secretary, Administration and Coordination, has been posted as Secretary, Jails, against a vacant post.

Kamal Kishor Yadav, Taxation Commissioner, has been posted as Secretary, School Education, against a vacant post. Arshdeep Singh Thind, Secretary, Agriculture, has been posted as Taxation Commissioner.

