'Make way or youths will snatch positions,' says Raj state minister

Jaipur, Jan 17 Rajasthan Forest Minister Hemaram Chowdhary, a staunch supporter of Sachin Pilot, has advised senior leaders to make way for the youth, else they will fight for their rights and snatch their positions.

Chowdhary's statement is being considered as an open warning to Gehlot government amid the ongoing tussle between two camps of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

"We, the people who have been in power since the 1980s, are sitting in positions in the organisation, now we need to consider extending opportunities to the youth," the minister said.

As per information, Chowdhary shocked all by heading to Pilot's Kisan sammelan instead of the two-day Chintan Shivir being held in Jaipur on Monday and Tuesday with the ministers of the government.

He said, "If we don't think for youths, they will push and capture. What shall be our respect then?

"Our respect lies in the fact that we give a chance to the youth." Chowdhary was speaking at the Kisan Sammelan along with Sachin Pilot in Parbatsar on Monday.

"Politics was a medium of service once, but now it is emerging as a full-fledged business. This is a threat to democracy. I have been in politics since 1973, and contested the first election in 1980. I am 75 years old and have been around for 50 years. If I stick to politics and don't give chance to others then it would be unfair, he added.

The minister also targetted the state government regarding the power shortage and said, "The condition of electricity in the state is pathetic. We are in power, but we cannot say. Had the farmers been told earlier about the power problem, they would not have sown in that condition," he added.

"Farmers, labourers and youth have to be given a patience hearing. Listening to only those with money will not work. The public will not spare you. In my entire political career, I have not seen a struggling leader like Sachin Pilot.

Pilot served the people as the Deputy Chief Minister for two years till 2020, but everyone is aware of the situation after that. Today he is only an MLA, he has neither any position in the organisation nor in the government. Despite this, such a huge crowd came to listen to him, it shows that the immense love of the public is with him, he said.

Political experts are trying to decode the meaning of Chowdhary's statements.

"The kind of attitude shown by Sachin Pilot in the first political meeting of this year seems to be a possibility of deepening differences in the Congress."

In the entire speech, Chowdhary raised most of the issues surrounding Gehlot and the government. In this new political strategy, Pilot has again started being active on the field through Kisan Sammelans, said a veteran from the Congress adding, "This is sure to deepen the divide between the two camps."

