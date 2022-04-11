Mallikarjun Kharge reaches ED office

New Delhi, April 11 Senior Congress leader and Leader of Ppposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters to record his ststement in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to a land deal.

He reached the ED office at around 11 a.m.

A team of elite officials of the agency is now questioning him in connection with the case.

Further details are awaited.

