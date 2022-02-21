Mamata accuses Dhankhar of non-cooperation

Kolkata, Feb 21 A couple of days after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar returned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recommendation to convene Assembly session from March 7, stating that the proposal did not meet constitutional norms, Banerjee said on Monday that it has become the duty of some people to put up resistance without even knowing the reason.

"There are some people whom I respect, don't disrespect. Showing disrespect doesn't go with my constitution. It has become their duty to interrupt without even knowing the reason," the Chief Minister said, adding, "I don't know why he is doing this. This is delaying things unnecessarily."

Banerjee went on to say, "The Governor returned the file. I am the Chief Minister and I have signed the file. He is saying to get it approved by the Cabinet and then send the file."

The Chief Minister claimed that she is the voice of the Cabinet.

"However, despite that I have been trying to be decent and send the file approved by the Cabinet," she added.

Banerjee was referring to the incident when Dhankhar returned the Chief Minister's recommendation to convene an Assembly session from March 7, stating that the proposal did not meet constitutional norms.

In a video tweet, Dhankhar had said, "The Constitution permits the Governor to summon the House on the recommendation of the Cabinet. This is spelt out in the Constitution as also the process is laid down in the rule of business.

"The government sent me a file on February 17 seeking to summon the Assembly on March 7. However, that had the endorsement of the Chief Minister. The role of the Cabinet decision in this situation is necessary."

"The only option that I had was to send the file back to the government so that they can send it back with constitutional compliance. As and when the file comes, the matter will be considered in accordance with the Constitution," he added.

It should be mentioned here that Banerjee had earlier alleged that the Governor had withheld several files, causing delay to the development of the state.

In reply, Dhankhar had said that there is no file pending with him, and if any file is pending then the onus is on the state government and not the Raj Bhavan.

