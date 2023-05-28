Mamata Banerjee condemns 'manhandling' of wrestlers

Kolkata, May 28 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the alleged manhandling of the wrestlers by Delhi Police personnel in the national capital on Sunday.

In a Twitter message, the chief minister has accused the Union government of acting in an "autocratic" manner against those who had brought honour for the country.

She has also demanded immediate release of the detained wrestlers.

"Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It's shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately released by police. I stand by our wrestlers," her Twitter message read.

This is the second time in a month that Banerjee had shown solidarity towards the protesting wrestlers.

