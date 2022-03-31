Mamata calls BJP's fact-finding report on Birbhum violence interference, misuse of power

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the BJP for its fact-finding report on Birbhum violence in which eight people were charred to death, and said that the "interference" of the party amid the ongoing investigation is an "abuse and misuse of power".

"I condemn this type of attitude. When an investigation is on, there should not be any interference from any side. The probe must be free and fair. Party interference at this moment is misuse and abuse of power," Mamata said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the report has the name of her district president and said that the "biased attitude" of the BJP shows that "it wants to get him arrested."

"They have mentioned my district president's name. How they can mention his name without any probe? It shows they want him to get arrested. This is a biased and vindictive attitude. They want to arrest all those who are opposing BJP," the Chief Minister said.

Notably, the five-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted its report to party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday.

Nadda had formed a five-member fact-finding committee comprising West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brajlal, Lok Sabha MP and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satya Pal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and former IPS KC Ramamurty and BJP spokesperson and former IPS Bharati Ghosh.

Meanwhile, CBI named 21 accused under Sections 147, 148, 149 and other Sections in the FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting.

Last week, Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya had informed that 11 arrests were made in the case.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court had directed the SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the central probe agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

