Man held for sharing objectionable video on social media

Bulandshahr (UP), June 15 The Bulandshahr police have arrested one Nadeem Ahmad for uploading a video on social media, in which he can be seen symbolically slashing the now-suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma's 'head' with a sword from her photograph.

Syana circle officer Vandana Sharma said, "Nadeem, 20, has been arrested and booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and relevant sections of the IT Act. Besides, police have issued a warning that anyone trying to instigate religious passions will be dealt with strictly."

Multiple arrests have been made in Uttar Pradesh of those trying to post inflammatory material on the social media after the controversy over remarks against the Prophet.

