Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: 67.77% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in the second phase of Manipur polls

67.77% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in the second phase of Manipur elections. Here is the district-wise turnout in the assembly polls: - Chandel 70.30%, Jiribam 67.80%, Senapati 74.02%, Tamenglong 57.81%, Thoubal 67.17%, Ukhrul 67.99%.

Meanwhile, Today on 5th March Manipur is undergoing its second phase of assembly elections, which will cover the districts like Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST) and Nungba (ST). Earlier the polling for the second phase was going to be held on 3rd March but EC has changed it to 5th March. However the polling of the first phase has been concluded on 28 February, in which it covered Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST) district.