Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Assam CM ensures 'free and fair' elections in the state

Three days ago a BJP worker close to a Manipur minister, along with his cousin, was shot down at Samurou in Imphal West district ahead of the elections, speaking on the same Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that they assure that free and fair elections will take place and said Election Commission and the police ensures this.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said, “Earlier Assam Rifles jawans were killed. Targeted killings are happening (in Manipur). It is clear we need to be more vigilant.”

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 19, 2022. The Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively.

Manipur Election Phase 1 Constituency

Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST).

Manipur Election Phase 2 Constituency

Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST) and Nungba (ST).