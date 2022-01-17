Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP is likely to contest solo in the upcoming Manipur elections this time

The BJP wrested power in Manipur for the first time in 2017 in alliance with two political parties with the support of two MLA's, but this time it is reported that the party will fight solo in the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur. Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik and Assam Minister Ashok Singhal, BJP's in-charge for the Manipur elections, gave a clear indication on this.

The sources also revealed that the BJP will contest the elections on its own this time in Manipur. However, BJP hasn't given any update in this regard. Also, the party has released candidates list of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections, while the party is still yet to release their candidates' list for other states elections.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 19, 2022. The Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively.

Manipur Election Phase 1 Constituency

Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST).



Manipur Election Phase 2 Constituency

Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST) and Nungba (ST).