Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP is likely to tie the knot with NPF ahead of Manipur polls

The sources claimed that the BJP may tie the knot with Naga People’s Front (NPF) and may ditch Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP), ahead of Manipur assembly elections. Sources also said that there have been talks between BJP and NPF on seat-sharing.

NPF leadership also met central leaders of the BJP, including Union minister Amit Shah ahead of the Manipur assembly polls, said sources.

Earlier it was also reported that the party will fight solo in the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur. Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik and Assam Minister Ashok Singhal, BJP's in-charge for the Manipur elections, had given a clear indication on this.



The sources also revealed that the BJP will contest the elections on its own this time in Manipur. However, BJP hasn't given any update in this regard. Also, the party has released candidates list of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections, while the party is still yet to release their candidates' list for other states elections.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 19, 2022. The Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively.



