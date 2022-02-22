Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Congress divided Manipur between hills & valleys & played politics over it: PM Modi

Lauding his party's work in Manipur, PM Modi in the public rally slammed Congress leaders and said "Congress leaders come to Manipur & make big claims but make fun of the dresses & culture of Northeast India in other states. Congress divided Manipur between hills & valleys & played politics over it. They never worked on developing & improving connectivity in the region."

Talking about the future development in Manipur he said "Today, our govt is developing nearly 40 NHs. Manipur will become an important centre for East Asia connectivity after the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed."

"Rail connectivity will improve tourism in the region. It will provide the youth with employment opportunities. National highway connectivity has also witnessed unprecedented work in the last few years. Under the last govt, only 1 NH project was worked upon" he added.

Lauding his party's work Modi said "In the last 5 years, the BJP has promoted the sports & start-ups culture in Manipur. Manipur is the land of legends such as Mirabai Chanu and Mary Kom. The first sports university in Manipur will make this state an international hub for sports."

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting was going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.