Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Modi talks about farmers benefits in Manipur

Talking about the farmers' benefits in Manipur Modi in the public rally said "The Palm Oil Mission that we've started will benefit the farmers of Manipur significantly. We've also promoted the organic farming practices in the state."

"This love of yours draws me here again and again to serve you. I will continue to do this service, but to give strength to service, I need a double engine government here too. That's why I have come among you" he added.

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting was going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.