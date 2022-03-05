Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi urges voters to cast their franchise for the second phase in Manipur

Ahead of Manipur's first phase assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to vote in large numbers, he said “Today is the second phase of the Manipur Assembly elections. Calling upon all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in large numbers and mark the festival of democracy."



Today on 5th March Manipur is undergoing its second phase of assembly elections, which will cover the districts like Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST) and Nungba (ST). Earlier the polling for the second phase was going to be held on 3rd March but EC has changed it to 5th March. However the polling of the first phase has been concluded on 28 February, in which it covered Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST) district.