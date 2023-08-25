Manipur CM accompanied by ministers holds meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi

Imphal, Aug 25 Days before the vital assembly session in Manipur on August 29, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the state’s situation, officials said on Friday.

An official said that Singh, accompanied by a few ministers and state BJP leaders, held a meeting with Shah in New Delhi on Thursday night and returned to Imphal on Friday.

The Chief Minister upon his return to the state capital refused to disclose the details of his meeting with the Union Home Minister, only said: “We met the Home Minister to take his advice.”

Singh claimed that the situation in Manipur has been improving.

A vital session of the Manipur assembly would be held from August 29 and is likely to discuss the prevailing situation and the ethnic violence, which broke out in Manipur on May 3 killing over 160 people, injuring over 600 and destroying innumerable number assets and thousands of houses of both Meitei and Kuki communities.

Meanwhile, the security forces in Manipur recovered four looted arms, 38 ammunition and eight bombs from Imphal-West and Imphal-East districts.

A total of 123 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley areas to check the movements of inimical elements.

The Police also detained 1581 persons during the past 24 hours in connection with violations of various laws and government’s instructions in different districts of the state.

