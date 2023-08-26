Manipur film society greets film makers for getting two National Film Awards

Imphal, Aug 26 Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), a state government undertaking, on Saturday said that when the state has been facing the challenge ethnic strife, two Manipuri film got 69th National Film Awards brought jubilant and cheers in the moody skies of the northeastern state.

MSFDS Secretary Sunzu Bachaspatimayum said that the two awards for the films – ‘Eikhoigi Yum’ (Our Home) and ‘Beyond Blast’ – made jovial not only the film makers but also the entire Manipuri community in this hour of crisis.

He said that expected, Romi Meitei’s critically acclaimed “Eikhoigee Yum” bagged the prestigious best Manipuri Film Awards in the feature film category and Saikhom Ratan’s Indian Panorama film, “Beyond Blast” was adjudged the Best Biographical film in the non-feature category.

Both the films got Rajat Kamal awards, which was announced in Delhi on Thursday.

Bachaspatimayum said that 'Eikhoigi Yum' is a narrative on the impact of globalisation on a tiny remote village on Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeast India.

The fishing community who lives on the lake faces eviction, turning their lives upside down.

“Beyond Blast” is a 52-minute-long biographical documentary on the life of Konthoujam Maikel Meitei, an artist who lost both his legs in a bomb blast in Imphal.

MSFDS congratulates both these award-winning filmmakers and applauds their magnificent contribution for the glory of Manipuri Cinema.

