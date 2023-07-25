Manipur violence is result of BJP’s divisive politics, says Raja

Chennai, July 25 CPI General Secretary, D. Raja on Tuesday said that the violence being witnessed in Manipur is the result of the divisive politics of the BJP powered by RSS ideology.

The senior CPI leader said that the BJP speaks highly of the double-engine governments across the country however the same double-engine government is responsible for the violence in Manipur.

He said that there was an apprehension on BJP aligning with corporate sector to plunder the natural resources of Manipur and hence it has instigated the violence.

“There are apprehensions that corporate sector is being planned to plunder the natural resources of Manipur and the name of Gautam Adani is also surfacing in these allegations,” Raja said while talking to media persons at the CPI headquarters in Chennai.

Raja said that the violence in Manipur was against humanity and blamed the double engine government for it.

He said that the Prime Minister has never condemned the Manipur incident where women were paraded naked and raped.

The CPI leader said that the Prime Minister spoke generally about the law and order situation in Manipur.

He that the motto of opposition parties in the country was ‘BJP hatao, Desh Bachao’ and added that the aim of the opposition parties in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 would be to oust the BJP from power and to ‘Save India’.

