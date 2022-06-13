Mayawati questions bulldozer action on minorities

Lucknow, June 13 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, on Monday, accused the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh of creating an atmosphere of fear amongst the minorities and questioned the bulldozer action on them.

She has urged the judiciary to take cognisance on such illegal acts.

This is the first time that the BSP has come out openly in support of minorities regarding the government action in Prayagraj and other places against those allegedly involved in arson and rioting during the protest against comments about Prophet Muhammad.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Mayawati wrote: "

She further said: "While the root cause of the problem is Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, due to which the honour of the country has been adversely affected leading to widespread violence. Then why action was not taken against them and why the government ridiculed the rule of law? The government not sending both the accused to jail is grossly biased and unfortunate."

She further demanded immediate arrest of both the BJP leaders.

Mayawati alleged that the bulldozing and other subversive actions being carried out by the government in a hurry, while ignoring the rules and regulations, is resulting in innocents being targeted unfairly.

