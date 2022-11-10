MCD elections: BJP releases party manifesto

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Adesh Gupta and the party MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

MCD elections will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP national president JP Nadda chaired a Delhi BJP core group meeting at his residence in the national capital over the elections.

Core group members included BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta, Delhi state in-charge Baijant Jay Panda, co-in charge Alka Gujar, convenor of election management committee Ashish Sood, state general secretary (org) Siddharthan.

According to the source, "Meeting went for an hour. Discussion was done on the candidate list, Delhi's current air pollution, landfill issue, campaigning modes and medium etc".Delhi BJP sources also informed that the list of candidates will be out by November 12 and 13. Also, the manifesto will be released by next week.

( With inputs from ANI )

