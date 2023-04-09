Meet Tripura MLA who still travels by autorickshaw in her constituency

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 9 : Antara Sarkar Deb, a newly elected BJP MLA from Tripura, is winning hearts for using an autorickshaw to travel to her constituency as well as for personal use.

The MLA, from the Kamalasagar constituency under Sepahijala district, says that she is committed to resolving the long-pending issues of her constituency and would stick to this simple lifestyle.

"I believe in working for the people. This time I would like to bring everyone onto the platform of development, especially for women's empowerment. I am very keen and focusing upon the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," MLA said while speaking to .

MLA, Antara Sarkar Deb struggled a lot from the beginning of her political career.

Despite the allotment of an official vehicle, she is often seen boarding an autorickshaw of a woman, Lakhyee Debnath Naha, who, according to her, has been struggling to make a living since her husband fell ill and became bedridden.

Lakhyee Naha said that MLA Deb is very caring. "Whenever she comes to this side, she commutes in my auto only," Naha said.

The BJP leader, Antara Sarkar Deb, became a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Kamalasagar constituency in Tripura Elections 2023.

