Meeting of Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to be held today

The meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla and that of Rajya Sabha chaired by the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will be held this evening in parliament.

During this meeting it is decided what time should be allotted for the discussion of government legislative and other business as the Chair, in consultation with the Leader of the House, may direct to be referred to the Committee. During the meeting the opposition parties also put forth their demand to ask a discussion on vital issues. The decision to allot time for such debates and discussions lies with the Chair.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin from December 7 and continue till December 29.

Earlier in the day, all-party meeting ahead of the Winter Session began in the Parliament Library Building.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, DMK MP TR Baalu, Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) among several leaders were present in the meeting.

The union government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament, which begins on December 7, includes 16 new bills.

( With inputs from ANI )

