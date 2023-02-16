'Meghalaya most corrupt state': Shah attacks former ally NPP

Shillong, Feb 16 Ahead of February 27 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on his BJP's former ally, the ruling National People's Party (NPP).

Addressing an election rally in North Tura, he accused the NPP government in the state of being involved in large-scale corruption.

"We are contesting on 60 seats here for the first time, and we expect that the BJP will emerge as a strong party. A lot of development has happened in the entire country since Narendra Modi assumed the office of Prime Minister, however, it is a matter of concern that Meghalaya has been deprived of development."

Shah claimed that the funds provided by the Central government do not reach the people of Meghalaya because corruption is a big issue here and the BJP wants to wipe out corruption from the state.

That is why the BJP broke the alliance with the NPP and decided to contest on their own in Meghalaya, he said.

"Meghalaya has witnessed unprecedented corruption in the last five years. It tops the chart of the most corrupt state in the country."

Shah expressed displeasure that after 50 years of the formation of the state, Meghalaya still does not have a medical college, whereas in Assam, five new medical colleges have been constructed in recent years.

"The Central government gave permission for building two medical colleges in Meghalaya, but the state government failed to build one. If voted to power, the BJP will construct medical colleges in the state," he claimed.

Shah also informed that the BJP government has decided to impart education, starting from nursery school up to higher levels, in the local language. Also in Meghalaya, people will be able to study in Khasi and Garo.

The Union Home Minister highlighted how the Central government, in the last eight years under Modi's leadership, has been trying to develop the northeast region.

"We have built 1,000 schools in northeast - among them 39 residential schools were debeloped for marginalised section of the society in Meghalaya. The Central government has started the PM-DIVINE project for the northeast, in which Rs 6,000 crore were allocated for the development," he said.

He said that if BJP emerges as a stronger party here, Meghalaya will receive the most of the benefits of Central government projects and see "unwavering development".

