Modi breaking silence on Manipur violence was totally diversionary: Congress

New Delhi, July 21 The Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his breaking his silence on Manipur violence was “totally diversionary”.

The Congress also said that a complaint on the horrendous atrocity perpetrated on May 4 against two women in Manipur was made to the National Commission on Women (NCW) way back on June 12 and no action was taken as it held that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has no moral right to continue.

It also demanded that the Prime Minister must speak in Parliament.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a tweet, said: "A horrific video got the Prime Minister to break his silence on Manipur even though what he said was totally diversionary and didn't address the tragedy that has unfolded in the state post-May 3.

"It now transpires that a complaint on the horrendous atrocity perpetarated was made to the National Commission on Women (NCW) way back on June 12. No action was taken. And just yesterday the Manipur CM admitted on television that this is just one instance and that more such barbarities have taken place. The CM has no moral right to continue in his position, he must step down immediately. The PM must speak in Parliament after which a discussion should take place."

His remarks came after it was revealed that the NCW got the complaint of the two women being paraded naked and allegedly gang raped on June 12.

The women's panel, however, earlier in the day in tweet clarified that on May 23, the Commission received complaints from a group in Manipur. “These were forwarded and DO letter was written to Manipur CS and DGP for action by NCW Chairperson. Additionally, DO letter was sent on June 19, to CS for necessary action,” the NCW said in a tweet quoting its Chairman Rekha Sharma.

Modi on Thursday broke his silence on Manipur violence for the first time and expressed his pain and anger over the Manipur incident and said the gruesome incident with the women in the Northeastern state is very shameful, and can never be forgiven.

However he went on to club incidents of violence in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh (both Congress-ruled states) also in his statement.

A video of May 4 of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur went viral on July 19 leading to widespread condemnation across the country. Ethnic clashes had erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

