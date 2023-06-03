'Modi govt has destroyed Indian Railways': Lalu Prasad

Patna, June 3 Former Union Railway Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday criticised the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the Odisha train tragedy in which at least 288 people were killed and over 900 injured.

Demanded a high level inquiry into the accident that took place in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, he said: "The current Narendra Modi regime has destroyed Indian Railways."

"The Odisha rail tragedy is a major lapse of the Railways. It needs a high-level inquiry. The Centre should give Rs 10 lakh each to the families who lost their loved ones and another Rs 5 lakh compensation to the injured ones," the former Bihar Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, extending condolences over the tragedy, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has requested the Odisha and the Central government to speed up rescue operations and provide necessary treatment.

