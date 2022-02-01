Modi greets Indian Coast Guard on 46th Raising Day

New Delhi, Feb 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday extended their best wishes to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on its 46th Raising Day.

"Best wishes to the Indian Coast Guard family on their Raising Day," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He further said Coast Guard is an outstanding team of professionals, who steadfastly secure our coasts and also are at the forefront of humanitarian efforts. He termed ICG as "an organisation of great strategic importance".

From a modest beginning with just 07 surface platforms in 1978, Coast Guard has grown into a formidable force with many ships and a large number of aircraft in its inventory.

Every year, India commemorates the ICG Raising Day on February 1.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a message, said he salutes the ICG's unparalleled commitment towards securing Indian coasts, saving human lives at sea and preserving India's marine bio-diversity.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Coast guard has firmly established itself as a potent maritime force committed to safeguard the national interests in the maritime zones of India.

"It is indeed a matter of great pride that today ICG stands amongst the most recognised contemporary Coast Guards in the world," the Defence Minister said in his message and extended his heartiest greetings to all the ranks of ICG on its raising day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor