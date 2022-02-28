Modi speaks to Slovak PM about evacuation process

New Delhi, Feb 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Eduard Heger, over phone and discussed the evacuation of Indian nationals starnded in war-torn Ukraine.

Modi thanked Heger for the assistance provided by Slovakia in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, and for permitting special evacuation flights from India.

He asked for Slovakia's continued assistance in the next few days with India undertaking a mission to evacuate other citizens from conflict zones.

Modi also informed Heger about the deployment of Union minister Kiren Rijiju as India's special envoy to oversee the evacuation efforts in Slovakia.

The Prime Minister also expressed his anguish at the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue.

Modi stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

