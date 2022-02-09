Modi to address three public rallies in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in poll-bound Punjab from February 14, state BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said on Wednesday.

The rallies will be held in Jalandhar, Pathankot and Abohar towns on February 14, 16 and 17, respectively, covering all three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha.

Sharma said the Prime Minister's rallies would give boost to the confidence of all NDA candidates fighting the election.

In the fray for 117 seats in Punjab are three prominent parties the ruling Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, and two alliances the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20, while the counting of ballots will be held on March 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor