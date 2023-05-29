Modi will transform India into developed nation: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, May 29 Saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transform India into a developed nation upon the conclusion of 100 years of country's Independence, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the nine years of PM Modi's tenure has been dedicated to 'Jan Seva'.

"The Prime Minister puts the country first and everything else second. With this pure intention, he is working assiduously to strengthen the nation on the world map and we will undoubtedly realize the Prime Minister's goal of transforming India from a developing country to a developed nation upon the conclusion of 100 years of independence in Amrit Kaal," Khattar said, while speaking at the programme 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' here to celebrate the successful nine years of the Central government.

The Chief Minister said in these nine years, on several occasions, every Indian felt proud, because over the past nine years the Prime Minister had visited many nations around the world to restore India's status as a global power.

"The image that India has developed on a global scale now is also turning out to be advantageous to the countrymen. As a result of the Prime Minister's rising stature around the world, even the presidents of big nations have started referring to PM Modi as the 'Boss'," he said.

The Chief Minister said he and the Prime Minister share a close bond. They have worked together for a very long time.

"During this period, while working with the Prime Minister, I used to closely observe that for him India was always first, while for leaders of other parties the slogan is ame first'," he said.

Khattar said Modi is such an inspirational leader who never hesitates to introduce various public-friendly experiments.

"The Prime Minister has always given consideration to the wellbeing of the nation's citizens, its cultural heritage, and its future. Instead of being a politician, we are proud to have a Prime Minister who is a true statesman, who considers the future," he said.

The Chief Minister said the Central government, under the competent leadership of the Prime Minister, is working on Antyodaya Utthan as well as the 5S strategy shiksha (education), swasthya (health), suraksha (security), swavlamban (self-reliance) and swabhiman (self-respect).

The National Education Policy 2020, which has been put into effect across the country, aims to awaken the national spirit in children by combining new technology with traditional teaching methods.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Congress tenure was really the worst decade for India and Ind from amongst all other bad decades in the history of Independent India.

"Congress tenure is termed as India's lost decade. 2G, CWG, coal scam, etc., were the milestones of the UPA's lost decade," he said.

He said it was only because of these anti-public friendly policies and the corrupt government that in 2014 the citizens voted for change and gave a resounding mandate to Narendra Modi.

"In these nine years, countless reforms and governance initiatives have been successfully implemented across the country that has steered India into its current strength," Chandrasekhar added.

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb said that these nine years are most memorable ones.

