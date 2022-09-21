Modi's visit to Mandi is a matter of pride: Himachal BJP chief

Shimla, Sep 21 Himachal Pradesh BJP state unit's chief Suresh Kashyap on Wednesday said the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mandi on September 24 is a matter of pride for the people.

"Narendra Modi's affection towards the people of Himachal is amazing and the people of Himachal also love him very much. Modi ji has door-to-door contact and a deep relation with Himachal," Kashyap told the media here.

He said the youth rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will be a grand success and a large number of workers are coming to listen to Modi.

"More than 1 lakh youths are going to participate in the rally that will infuse new energy in the BJP. Twenty youths from every booth of Himachal Pradesh will participate in this rally."

The Yuva Sankalp rally has created a stir in the state and this is the first time that a Prime Minister is going to address it.

On the opposition Congress, Kashyap said that the party's ground in Himachal "seems to be slipping out of their hand".

He said that Congress state unit chief Sukhwinder Sukhu should tell how much employment he gave in Himachal when his party was in power.

"The Jai Ram Thakur government has inspired the youth towards self-employment. Today the youth of Himachal is becoming job-giver," the BJP chief said.

Kashyap said that the party leadership would decide who will contest the forthcoming elections. "The BJP will give tickets to the winning faces."

The state's ruling BJP is holding a public meeting of Modi on September 24. This is the first of three rallies planned ahead of the Assembly poll announcement in Mandi town, the home turf of the Chief Minister, with an expected gathering of over one lakh youths.

