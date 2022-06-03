Moosewala killers to be behind bars at earliest: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, June 3 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday pledged to put the killers of singer-actor-turned-politician Shubhadeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala behind the bars at the earliest.

"Police has got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he assured the aggrieved family during his visit to their native home.

The Chief Minister said Moosewala was a multi-talented artist who was blessed with mesmerising voice and creativity. He said his untimely and tragic death has given a major blow to the music industry in general and millions of his fans in particular.

Mann assured the bereaved family that the state government was with them in this hour of crisis and no stone was being left unturned to arrest the killers of Moosewala at the earliest.

Asserting that he accords top priority to Punjabiyat and 'insaniyat' (humanity) and whosoever wants do 'siyasat' (politics) should be shamed, the Chief Minister bemoaned that some people are shamelessly doing politics over the tragic killing of young singer, which is unwarranted and undesirable.

He said that these are those people who have been vehemently criticising the iconic singer on varied issues but are now shamelessly shedding crocodile tears for cheap publicity.

Mann said the people of Punjab are already aware of the dubious track record of these hypocrite leaders and they will not get misled by them.

The Chief Minister said he had asked the Director General of Police to expedite the investigation in this case so that the accused can be nailed.

He also said that on the demand of the family he had already ordered a judicial probe headed by a sitting High Court judge into the matter. He said the government is already making strenuous efforts to catch the criminals responsible for the murder.

Condoling the death of the young singer, Mann said that the death was a huge loss for the state and the void created due to murder of this incredibly blessed and gifted artist can never be filled in the near future.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa district in broad daylight on May 29.

