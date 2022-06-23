Moosewala's killing hatched to avenge murder of Middukhera: Punjab ADGP

Chandigarh, June 23 The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, on Thursday said that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the main conspirator, confessed that the execution planning was hatched in August last year to avenge the murder of Vicky Middukhera.

Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban told the media here that 13 people have been arrested so far in the case with the first arrest on May 30, a day after the murder that was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Middukhera's murder.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of the murder.

Ban said the shooters reached Mansa on May 25, the scene of crime close to Moosa village. "Some of the weapons were provided to them on reaching Punjab."

AK series assault rifles were used in the killing, he said.

"Today we have arrested Baldev, a.k.a. Nikku, who accompanied Kekda (Sandeep Singh) in conducting recce for the crime. So far, 13 people have been arrested," Ban said.

Nikku along with Kekda conducted recce of the area, followed Moosewala and gave signal to the waiting shooters, besides calling Goldy Brar and Sachin Bishnoi to give them real-time updates about the movements of the slain singer.

He said Bishnoi, who was brought to Punjab by the state police from Delhi last week for questioning, during interrogation has revealed that the planning for the murder started last year.

"He has confessed to hatching the conspiracy with Brar, Sachin Bishnoi (Thapan) and his younger brother Anmol. At least three recce were done prior to the murder. In January, another group of shooters had visited the Moosewala's place."

He said the motive behind the killing, as admitted by Bishnoi, was to avenge Middukhera's murder. "As per our investigation, Moosewala's hand in Middukhera's killing was not established. There was an assumption by the Lawrence gang about the role of Moosewala in his killing."

Additional Director General of Punjab Ban said the police have got details of associates, weapons suppliers, financers and others helping the gang in various activities. "Different district police have arrested 19 persons, who are linked with this gang."

He said Bishnoi, in a well hatched out conspiracy, to protect his brother Anmol and his close associate Sachin Thapan and himself had created a perfect alibi so that he and his associates are not linked to the crime and absolved them of their involvement in the murder.

"To execute this plan, he procured passports for his brother Anmol Bishnoi and Sachn Thapan on fake particulars that were issued by the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Delhi, and made them flee the country before the execution of this murder," the ADGP said.

He settled them abroad from where they could coordinate, facilitate and successfully execute this crime without being noticed or held culpable.

Anmol Bishnoi has a criminal past with 18 criminal cases registered against him. Lastly he was in Jodhpur jail from where he was released on bail on October 7, 2021. He had got his passport issued under fake particulars.

Similarly, Sachin Thapan, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, and having a criminal past with 12 criminal cases, also managed to get a passport issued by the RPO Delhi under the fake particulars.

Based on disclosures made by Bishnoi during the interrogation, a separate case dated June 20 was registered against Bishnoi and his associates.

"A deeper probe shall be conducted to unearth the modus operandi and the role of the officials in this nexus in which the persons with criminal background manage to procure passports on fake particulars from the RPO Delhi and flee the country," said ADGP Ban, adding "We have started proceedings for their extradition."

