MoS Home Rai met me before becoming minister, wanted to join RJD: Tejashwi

Patna, July 18 Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Monday claimed that present Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai met him when he had not obtained the Union Minister's post and sought to join his RJD.

"He (Rai) came to me and requested me to take him in the RJD. He told me that he was not feeling well in BJP. Now, what would he say?" Tejashwi Yadav told media persons as he came out of the Assembly after casting the vote in the Presidential poll.

On supporting opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, he said: "I am not anti-women or anti-tribal women or against any other person who belongs to tribal family, scheduled caste, or any extremely backward class. Draupadi Murmu Ji is a very decent lady and I have much respect for her but our stand is clear. We are supporting Yashwant Sinha as he has put his points in the public domain. Every person who casts their vote always chooses candidates on the basis of what promises they made during the election campaign.

"Yashwant Sinha did press conferences everywhere he went for the election campaign but I have not seen Draupadi Murmu Ji do the same. Yashwant Sinha has given the perspective of what he would do when elected as president of India but Draupadi Murmu Ji did not."

"As I am a voter in the presidential election, when I was asked about the quality I am looking for in a President, I replied that I do not want a 'murti' (statue) in the President's house. I have seen Yashwant Sinha talking everywhere but I have not heard the voice of the candidate given by the ruling party," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"The Narendra Modi government is not concerned about tribals. If they were concerned about the tribal people, they should expand the reservation of the community. Then, we will also support him," he added.

Following his 'murti' jibe, BJP leaders, including Rai, attacked the RJD and Tejashwi Yadav, saying he is not respecting the decision of his father, Lalu Prasad when he installed Rabri Devi as Chief Minister.

The BJP leaders also attacked Tejashwi Yadav for being anti-women. Reacting to the allegation, Tejashwi Yadav said that when Pratibha Patil was projected as a presidential candidate, they had supported her.

"But the BJP was against the decision. They were making questions on it. They should answer why they were objecting to the first woman candidate who was projected as the post of president of India. Are they not anti-women?" he asked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor