MP CM takes stock of situation of violence-hit areas

Bhopal, April 11 Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a high-level meeting with top bureaucrats and the Director General of Police(DGP) to take stock of the situation in communal violence-hit areas of Madhya Pradesh that occurred during the Ram Navami festival celebration.

After the meeting, Chouhan said persons involved in stone pelting and creating communal violence have been identified and strict action would be taken against them. Apart from DGP, the chief secretary, principal secretary of state home department, ADG Intelligence etc were present during the briefing.

"Those have pelted stones and damaged public-private properties will not be spared. There is no place for communal violence in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from taking punitive action, we will also do recovery of public-private properties damaged during the violence," Chouhan added.

Communal violence occurred in Khargone district during the Ram Navami festival celebration on Sunday. Stones were pelted on the procession of Ram Navami, which sparked a communal violence between the two communities.

As per official reports, at least 24 people, including six policemen, were injured in the violence. The local administration has already imposed 144 CrPC and heavy police personnel have been deployed in the Khargone city area.

Exams of school children and college students that were scheduled on Monday were postponed till the situation returned to normal in the city.

However, exams in other areas in the district will continue.

People in the city are allowed to visit the market only for emergency medical services while for other urgent work they need to take permission from the local police station or the district administration offices.

A similar alleged stone-pelting incident was also reported during a Ram Navami procession in Sendhwa town of Barwani district where a police station in-charge and five others were injured. The situation was later brought under control, according to officials.

