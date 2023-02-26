MP Cong, BJP leaders turn up heat on each other with tough questions

Bhopal, Feb 26 As the Assembly elections are nearing, the political parties in Madhya Pradesh are going all out against each other, and these days the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in a war of questions.

Both parties are engaged in preparing strategies to win and in strengthening their organisations at the grassroots level as they are expecting a tough contest.

The reason for the possibility of a tough competition in the state Assembly elections is because both the political parties did not achieve absolute majority in the last 2018 Assembly polls.

However, out of 230 Assembly seats, the Congress won 114 whereas the BJP stood behind with 109 seats. The Congress had formed the government in the state, which was dissolved later due to the defection of 22 MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, after which the BJP again formed the government.

In view of the upcoming polls, leaders of both the parties have been engaged in holding meetings, dialogues and discussions.

Mainly, the command of the Congress is being handled completely by state President Kamal Nath, while the head of the state government, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is busy counting the wins of his government.

Since the past month, while Chouhan is reminding people of the Congress' promises made before its 15-month rule and raising questions on the allegations of breaking promises made to the unemployed citizens, farmers, etc., Kamal Nath has been speaking about his government's performance and achievements along with reminding people of the promises made by the BJP in 15 years of rule in the state.

The politic have been questioning each others' parties and have been seen answering through a question itself.

Political analysts believe that Nath and Chouhan are keeping themselves away from the core issues and involving themselves in an array of questions so that an aggressive approach on those core issues can be taken when the election date is nearing.

Analysts also believe that both the leaders have been trying to portray each other as weak and unsuccessful.

