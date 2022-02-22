MP Congress demands white paper from Shivraj govt on employment

Bhopal, Feb 22 The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should submit a white paper on unemployment in the state during the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly.

During a press conference at the party office here, senior Congress leader and the party's national spokesperson K.K. Mishra accused Chouhan of presenting false data on employment.

Mishra said that more than 34 lakh people have registered for employment in the state government's portal, while the number of unemployment in the unorganised sector has increased to 24.54 lakh in the last five months.

Mishra said that due to growing unemployment, a large number of people from the state have migrated to other states in the last five years.

Referring to former Chief Minister Uma Bharti's statement, the Congress leader said that around 10-12 lakh people have migrated from the Bundelkhand region.

On Saturday, Bharti had said that 10-12 lakh people from different districts of Bundelkhand have migrated to Delhi-NCR and some other states in search of livelihood.

"Every time the Chief Minister will prsent different data of employment in the state. The Congress demands that he (Chouhan) should submit a white paper during the Budget session of the Assembly and tell the actual reality," Mishra said.

The remark from the Congress leader came ahead of the state government's first 'rojgar mela' (employment fair) to be organised in all the districts on February 25.

Chouhan had announced on February 5 that an employment fair will be held every month in the state.

He had said that the fair will be organised every month in each district in the state and the district collectors have been directed for the upcoming mega employment fair.

